OnePlus Nord Buds 3r launched in India for ₹1,799 with 54 hour battery life

OnePlus has expanded its audio portfolio in India with the launch of the Nord Buds 3r, a new pair of entry-level true wireless earbuds. The earbuds are now available for open sale at an introductory price of ₹1,599, with a regular price tag of ₹1,799.

On the audio front, the earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers. Users can choose from three pre-tuned EQ presets or customise sound settings via a 6-band equaliser. OnePlus 3D Audio, available on select OnePlus smartphones, offers a 360-degree sound experience, while dual-mic AI noise cancellation is designed to enhance call clarity.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, a low latency of 47ms in game mode, and dual-device connectivity. Features such as Google Fast Pair, AI Translation, Aqua Touch controls, Find My Earbuds, and a Voice Assistant shortcut are also included.

The Nord Buds 3r feature a total battery life of up to 54 hours, supported by TÜV Rheinland Battery Health Certification. The company claims the earbuds maintain consistent performance even after 1,000 charging cycles. They also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour options, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are on sale from September 8 across OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other retail partners. With select bank offers, the effective price can drop to ₹1,499.