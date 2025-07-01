OnePlus Nord CE5 coming to India soon with 7100mAh battery, Dimensity 8350 chip

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE5. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and houses a 7,100 mAh battery, with the company branding it as a "tablet-size battery".

At the core of the Nord CE5 is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset, built using TSMC’s 4nm process. The chipset reportedly offers a 60% boost in peak GPU performance while reducing power consumption by 55%.

Combined with LPDDR5X RAM, the device is aimed at delivering consistent performance across mobile gaming, high-definition streaming, and AI-based content creation. The company claims the Nord CE5 has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 1.47 million, positioning it as a high performer in its segment.

One of the standout features of the Nord CE5 is its 7100 mAh battery. According to OnePlus, the device can last up to 2.5 days on a single charge under regular usage, eliminating the need for frequent top-ups.

The phone also supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of charging the battery from 1% to 100% in 59 minutes. OnePlus says that a 10-minute charge is said to provide over six hours of YouTube playback. Additional battery-focused features include Battery Health Magic, a charging management system aimed at maintaining long-term battery stability, and Bypass Charging, which allows power to flow directly to the device during gaming to reduce heat and battery wear.

In terms of imaging, the Nord CE5 features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS. The camera supports 4K 60fps video recording, as well as enhanced Live Photo functionality with Ultra HDR support.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 will launch on 8 July at 2pm in India, and will be available for purchase from 12 July.