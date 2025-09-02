OnePlus Pad3 to go on sale in India from September 5, starts at ₹42,999: Check offers

OnePlus has announced that its latest flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, will go on open sale in India from 5 September 2025. Prices begin at ₹42,999, with the device available across major online and offline retail platforms.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM. The tablet features a 13.2-inch display with a 3.4K resolution, 12-bit colour depth, and a 7:5 aspect ratio aimed at enhancing productivity and multitasking.

Advertisement

A 12,140 mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which the company claims ensures all-day usage with minimal downtime. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 15, which includes AI-powered features such as AI Writer, AI Summarise, and Google’s Gemini and Circle to Search integration. It also supports advanced multitasking through system-level drag and drop and improved split-screen functionality.

The device will be available in two configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage at ₹42,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage at ₹47,999

OnePlus also has a special offer for those who buy the Pad 3 between 5 and 7 September, as they will also receive the Stylo 2 and Folio accessories at no additional cost. These accessories are usually valued at ₹7,198. Additionally, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of ₹5,000 on select credit cards and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

Advertisement

The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver colour options, and can be purchased through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other authorised retail partners.