Only 26% of Indian enterprises are prepared to deploy and leverage AI: Cisco study

Only 26% of Indian enterprises are fully prepared to deploy and leverage the technology

95% of organisations already have a robust AI strategy in place or in the process of developing one

75% of respondents in India believe they have a maximum of one year to implement an AI strategy before their organisation begins to incur significant negative business impact.

Despite the excitement and urgency surrounding the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), a mere 26% of enterprises in India are fully ready to implement and harness this technology. However, companies in India are taking many proactive measures to prepare for an AI-centric future. The findings are from the first edition of the AI Readiness Index by Cisco, which has surveyed over 8,000 global companies in response to the accelerating adoption of AI.

The survey revealed that companies in India are taking many proactive measures to prepare for an AI-centric future. When it comes to building AI strategies, 95% of organisations already have a robust AI strategy in place or are in the process of developing one. More than eight in 10 (86%) are classified as either Pacesetters or Chasers (fully/partially prepared), with only 1% fall into the category of Laggards (not prepared). This indicates a significant level of focus by C-Suite executives and IT leadership. Also, 95% of organisations already have a highly defined AI strategy in place or are in the process of developing one, which is a positive sign, but shows there is more to do.

“As companies rush to deploy AI solutions, they must assess where investments are needed to ensure their infrastructure can best support the demands of AI workloads,” said Liz Centoni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Applications and Chief Strategy Officer, Cisco. “Organisations also need to be able to observe with context how AI is being used to ensure ROI, security, and especially responsibility.”

AI adoption has been slowly progressing for decades, the advancements in Generative AI, coupled with public availability in the past year, are driving greater attention to the challenges, changes and new possibilities posed by the technology. According to the findings, 75% of respondents in India believe they have a maximum of one year to implement an AI strategy before their organisation begins to incur significant negative business impact.

And while 93% of respondents believe AI will have a significant impact on their business operations, it also raises new issues around data privacy and security. The Index findings show that companies experience the most challenges when it comes to leveraging AI alongside their data. In fact, 73% of respondents admit that this is due to data existing in silos across their organisations.

