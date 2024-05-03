OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says you may not need a new smartphone to enjoy the benefits of AI

OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT-maker Sam Altman shared some interesting thoughts about the future of AI and the devices in which they will reside. In a recent discussion with MIT Technology Review, he questions the necessity of purchasing new hardware to interact with future AI technologies. During his visit to Cambridge, Massachusetts for various events, he claimed that the evolution of AI might not require the creation of new hardware.



While acknowledging the excitement around AI gadgets, Altman admits that creating consumer hardware for new technologies isn’t his forte.

The comments come at a time when multiple media reports have speculated that Altman is pairing up with Apple’s former chief design officer, Jony Ive, to build the 'iPhone of AI'. The Information had last year reported that Altman might be venturing into developing his own AI device, with notable figures like Jony Ive and Masayoshi Son being part of the discussions.

Cloud-based AI solutions

In his latest comments, Altman is leaning towards a future where AI could predominantly exist in the cloud, rather than being tied to physical devices. He envisions an AI application that functions like an ultra-informed colleague, intimately familiar with every facet of a user’s life—from emails to conversations—yet operates independently without seeming like a mere extension of oneself.

The market's response to newly launched AI hardware has been mixed. For instance, the AI Pin by Humane faced heavy criticism, notably from Marques Brownlee, a popular tech YouTuber, who didn't hold back in his review. Conversely, Rabbit’s R1, a compact AI device, quickly sold out upon its release, though some believe it might as well be a smartphone app.

AI coming to iPhone

Apple is expected to hold a mega WWDC 2024 event where it is expected to introduce the world to the 'biggest iOS update' to date. At the event, AI is expected to be the prime focus of the new generation of iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, TVOS, and MacOS. The company is also reportedly in talks with OpenAI and Google to introduce a chatbot, which could be cloud-based.