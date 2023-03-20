OpenAI ChatGPT down! Users around the world unable to login and chat

OpenAI is suffering an outage as thousands of users are reporting problems with the platform. Downdetector, a site that tracks online service outages is showing a spike in reports. So far, over a 1,200 users have reported the issue.

Users on Twitter have also come forward sharing the information about ChatGPT outage. So far, there is no official statement from OpenAI about any causes. There's no confirmation if the outage is also affecting ChatGPT Plus users.

The ChatGPT Plus uses GPT-4 large language model. Whereas the standard, free version of ChatGPT is available with the GPT-3.5 version. The GPT-4 model was introduced early last week.

According to OpenAI's Operational Status page, Chat.openAI.com is showing a major outage of 24 minutes. The chart shows that it is in the 'major outage' category.