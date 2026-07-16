OpenAI launches its first hardware device: A Codex keyboard priced at ...

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has officially launched its anticipated hardware product for Codex users. Surprisingly, the product is not a smartphone or a smart speaker, but it's a compact keyboard called Codex Micro, with RGB-style lighting. The company says that it has been designed to work with Codex, its AI coding assistant, to enhance the coding experience.

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Codex Micro keyboard: What it offers

The OpenAI Codex Micro keyboard includes several dedicated controls for interacting with Codex, such as dedicated Codex buttons for quick access to AI coding functions, RGB lighting, and a joystick that lets users launch or navigate different AI workflows.

It also comes with a rotary encoder that lets users adjust Codex's reasoning level and a Codex Icon Keyset, a collection of 32 custom keycaps featuring Codex-specific icons that replace standard keys.

The Codex Micro keyboard was co-designed by OpenAI and Work Louder, a company known for making custom mechanical keyboards. OpenAI is marketing it as a premium tool for people who use ChatGPT's Codex for software development, as it can manage multiple AI coding agents at the same time.

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It also has special “Agent Keys” that are linked to OpenAI's Codex. These keys feature RGB lighting that changes based on what the AI agent is doing, providing a glance of what the tool is doing. These keys feature RGB lighting that changes based on what the AI agent is doing, such as White means idle, Green means unread chat, blue means thinking, peach means need user approval/question, and red means error.

Codex Micro keyboard price

The Codex Micro keyboard is priced at $230 (approx. Rs 22,155), and it's available for pre-order. However, India availability is not yet confirmed. However, according to a TechCrunch report, Codex Micro is a limited-edition product, and it is not intended to become a mainstream hardware product sold to a wide audience.