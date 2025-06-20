Business Today
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Record Mode for pro, enterprise and edu users on macOS

OpenAI has launched a new voice-powered tool that could change how users take notes, run meetings and capture ideas in real time.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 20, 2025 3:18 PM IST
OpenAI unveils ChatGPT Record Mode for pro, enterprise and edu users on macOS

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called Record mode for ChatGPT users on macOS, aimed at making meetings, brainstorming sessions and spontaneous thoughts more actionable. The feature is now rolling out to ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise and Edu users at no additional cost.

Announcing the update on X, the company posted, “Record mode is rolling out today in ChatGPT to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users. Available on macOS desktop app.”

The new tool allows users to record conversations directly in the ChatGPT app, after which the AI transcribes the audio, highlights key points and suggests follow-up tasks or even code snippets. It is particularly designed for users who want to offload note-taking duties or preserve real-time ideas while on the go.

Alongside this update, OpenAI has also made its image generation tool available to all WhatsApp users. The tool was first introduced through an experimental WhatsApp-based chatbot called 1-800-ChatGPT, launched in December last year. It allows users to generate images and interact with ChatGPT directly within WhatsApp, bypassing the need for a separate app or login.

With these enhancements, OpenAI is expanding the utility of ChatGPT in both work and personal contexts, reflecting its continued push to make AI more embedded in everyday workflows.

Published on: Jun 20, 2025 3:18 PM IST
