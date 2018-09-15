Oppo F9 to be available in India from today: Price, availability, features

Oppo F9 will go on sale in India starting today. The smartphone was launched alongside the Oppo F9 Pro last month. It will be available online exclusively at Flipkart, as well as offline at brick and mortar stores. The Oppo F9 is priced at Rs 19,990, which undercuts the price tag of Oppo F9 Pro by Rs 4,000. For the difference in price, the F9 misses VOOC flash charging, comes with only 4GB of RAM and a smaller 16MP front camera in comparison to the F9 Pro. It will be available in Mist Black and Stellar Purple. The Oppo F9 Pro is already available on Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall, as well as several offline stores at Rs 23,990.

The Oppo F9 is powered by the Mediatek P60 processor, which comes coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal memory can be further expanded to 256 GB. The F9 has a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

At the back of Oppo F9 is a dual camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor for capturing depth information. The apertures of both the sensors are f/1.8 and f/2.4 respectively. Up front is a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

At the front is also a waterdrop notch which houses the selfie camera while encroaching on very little screen space. Along with the slight chin at the bottom of the device, it leads to an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display claims a screen to body ratio of 84 per cent. The panel has a pixel density of 409 ppi and comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

For connectivity options, Oppo F9 has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, mobile hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, USB OTG, and more. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box with ColorOS on top.