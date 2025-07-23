Oppo Reno 14 Pro review: Flashy, functional and almost fantastic

Phones today don’t just need to work well, they need to stand out. The Oppo Reno 14 Pro does exactly that the moment you pick it up. It’s smooth, light, and distinctly premium, especially in the Pearl White variant, which plays with light in a way that’s both playful and elegant.

After spending over a week using it as my main device, I’ve come away impressed by its camera chops, day-to-day usability, and Oppo’s newfound focus on AI. But there’s also a nagging sense that it could have been a serious flagship killer if it didn’t play it safe in some key areas.

Design and Build: Sleek, Light, and Well Thought Out

Oppo’s design team has nailed the brief. The Reno 14 Pro looks and feels like a phone that belongs in the premium category. The Velvet Glass back is pleasant to the touch and mercifully resists fingerprints. The slightly curved aluminium frame sits snug in hand and makes the phone feel slimmer than it is.

At 201 grams, it’s not too heavy, and the weight is balanced well. I didn’t once feel like it might slip, and the button placement felt natural. The IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings are a rare combo, making it one of the most water and dust-resistant phones in this price range.

Display: Immersive and Easy on the Eyes

The 6.83-inch OLED panel is bright, crisp, and surprisingly easy on the eyes during long scrolling sessions or Netflix marathons. It supports HDR10+ and can crank up to 1200 nits of brightness, which made outdoor use comfortable.

The 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything smooth, and Oppo’s Adaptive Tone and high-frequency PWM dimming help reduce strain without you even noticing. Watching HDR content felt immersive and vibrant, and in daily use, the display easily ranks among the best in this segment.

Performance: Good Enough, But Not Class-Leading

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, the Reno 14 Pro handles most tasks with ease. Apps load fast, multitasking is fluid, and there were no noticeable slowdowns even with multiple apps open. Gaming was a smooth affair as well, with Call of Duty and BGMI running reliably at high settings.

That said, if you’re the type who watches benchmark scores or wants bragging rights, this might not be your pick. Phones like the OnePlus 13s and POCO F7, at similar or lower price points, deliver better raw numbers thanks to newer Snapdragon chipsets.

Still, in real-world use, the 14 Pro delivers what most users actually need: stable, fluid performance that doesn’t get bogged down over time. The thermal management was surprisingly good, and the AI-assisted cooling features did their job without any drama.

AI Features: Genuinely Useful, Not Gimmicky

This is where Oppo starts to pull away from the pack. The Reno 14 Pro isn’t just adding AI for the sake of it, many of its features are practical and genuinely helpful. AI VoiceScribe, which can transcribe and summarise conversations, is excellent for interviews or meetings. AI Call Summary, Mind Space, and Google Gemini integrations across apps make organisation feel effortless.

Even in gaming, Oppo has sprinkled in AI smarts, like Footstep Sound Boost and automatic game highlights. Unlike other phones that throw in AI buzzwords, the Reno 14 Pro actually makes its features feel like part of the OS, not a marketing checklist.

Camera: The Star of the Show

Oppo’s camera tuning is where this phone really shines. The main 50MP sensor takes sharp, vibrant shots that consistently impress, especially in daylight. Colours feel natural, detail is crisp, and there’s minimal post-processing artefacting. Portrait mode is dialled in well, with a flattering depth-of-field effect and accurate skin tones.

Low light? Even better. Oppo’s new AI Flash Photography, combined with a triple flash system, delivers usable shots even in dim conditions. Details stay intact, faces look clean, and the software knows when to tone things down or boost exposure. It’s rare to find this level of consistency in low light at this price.

The 50MP telephoto sensor adds more versatility, particularly for portraits and tighter compositions. The front-facing camera is equally capable, delivering crisp, well-balanced selfies without over-smoothing skin. AI tools like Perfect Shot, Recompose, and Unblur are fun to play with and actually do what they promise.

Bonus points for the Underwater Photography Mode: a feature that worked surprisingly well during a shallow pool test. You can shoot 4K video underwater with no case needed, which is as wild as it sounds.

Battery and Charging: Big Cell, Fast Top-Up

With a massive 6,200mAh battery, I rarely needed to plug in before the end of the day. Light users could easily stretch it to two full days, while power users will still be comfortable.

Oppo’s 80W wired charging is as quick as you’d expect, going from dead to full in under an hour. Wireless charging at 50W is another feather in its cap, a luxury that not many phones in this bracket offer.

Verdict: Design and Camera First, Performance Later

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro is a phone that values experience over numbers. It looks great, takes brilliant photos, and introduces AI features that feel more integrated than experimental.

But for ₹49,999, some users might expect a Snapdragon 8-series processor, especially when competitors are offering just that. If Oppo had shaved a few thousand off the price, the Reno 14 Pro would be much easier to recommend universally.

As it stands, this is a phone for those who value design, imaging, and usability above raw horsepower. It may not be the fastest in its class, but it’s certainly one of the most balanced and enjoyable to live with.