Oppo Reno 2F now on sale in India: Check out price, features, launch offers

Oppo Reno 2F is available on sale in India from today via Amazon India and offline retailers across the country. The pre-booking window is now closed and the smartphone is available both online and offline. The Oppo Reno 2F was launched alongside the Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z. The USP of Oppo Reno 2F smartphone is its quad rear cameras and a 19.5:9 AMOLED display. Oppo Reno 2 and Oppo Reno 2Z were on sale last month, and are priced at Rs 36,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively.

Oppo Reno 2F specifications

The new Oppo Reno 2F is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 (MT6771V) SoC. The dual-SIM phone comes with 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Reno 2F runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. The phone from Oppo will have an 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage model and will support a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

Oppo Reno 2F cameras

The Oppo Reno 2F comes with quad cameras with 48-MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor, 8-MP secondary sensor, and two 2-MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 16-MP pop-up selfie camera at the front.

Oppo Reno offers and price in India

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 2F is priced at Rs 25,990 in India. It will be available in Sky White and Lake Green colour options. As far as the offers are concerned, the SBI Credit Cards and Debit Cards holders will get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000.

