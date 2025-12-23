OTT releases this week: Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2, Nobody 2 and more

As we get closer to the end of 2025, several OTT releases are lined up to keep the final days of the year exciting. Some of the big series like Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, Nobody 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and more are set to release this week on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and others. So, if you’re looking to plan your week, here’s a list of the top OTT releases arriving this week that you can add to your watchlist.

Top OTT releases this week

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2: In November, Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 ended with one of the biggest suspense with Will getting powers similar to Eleven. Now, Volume 2 will drop this week on December 25, 2025, on Netflix. The streaming platform has already released the trailer, hinting that one of the major characters from the series could exit. However, we will have to wait and see how the final season of Stranger Things ends.

Nobody 2: If you’re looking for an action-packed film, then Nobody 2 should be on your list. It revolves around a lethal ex-assassin, Hutch Mansell, played by Bob Odenkirk. The film is Timo Tjahjanto, and is a sequel to Nobody, which was released in 2021. Nobody 2 has started to stream online from today on Amazon Prime Video.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: A classic Bollywood romantic thriller film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is also making an OTT release this week. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, and revolves around a deep obsession with love, exploring how intense emotions can blur the line between passion and danger.

Goodbye June: It is a classic family drama film that revolves around a man and his four adult children who navigate family dynamics when the wife's health takes a major turn just around the festive season. Kate Winslet has taken several major roles in the film as director, producer, and one of the four children. Goodbye June will be released on December 24 on Netflix.



The Copenhagen Test: It is an American science fiction spy thriller series, releasing on JioHotstar this week. The film stars Simu Liu as intelligence analyst Alexander Hale, and the series explores thrilling topics such as espionage, psychological drama, and sci-fi elements. The series will release on December 28, 2025.