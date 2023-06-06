scorecardresearch
Outlook down! Hundreds of users report issues with sending and receiving mails

Microsoft Outlook outage: Hundreds of users complain Microsoft Outlook outage: Hundreds of users complain

Microsoft Outlook users are facing issues in sending and receiving emails. Hundreds of users have reported the issue on Downdetector. The website that tracks outage in India revealed over 500 reports in the past one hour. This is the third wave of reports since last night. Outlook services were down on Monday at around 8PM. Microsoft is yet to clarify the reason behind the recent outage. 

On Monday night, around 800 reports were registered on Downdetector.in followed by a small spike in reports early in the morning at around 2PM. 

 

Published on: Jun 06, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
