Outlook down! Hundreds of users report issues with sending and receiving mails

Microsoft Outlook users are facing issues in sending and receiving emails. Hundreds of users have reported the issue on Downdetector. The website that tracks outage in India revealed over 500 reports in the past one hour. This is the third wave of reports since last night. Outlook services were down on Monday at around 8PM. Microsoft is yet to clarify the reason behind the recent outage.

On Monday night, around 800 reports were registered on Downdetector.in followed by a small spike in reports early in the morning at around 2PM.

Microsoft 365 (Outlook) is down. Can't send or receive emails. — Kunal Chowdhury ℹ️ (@kunaldchowdhury) June 6, 2023

OUTLOOK IS DOWN PLEASE NOT TODAY 🥲 — Josh (@joshs1ze) June 6, 2023

Outlook down again... PS5 on again — ⚽️🎾 (@Joeri71516839) June 6, 2023