Panasonic launches smart home experience centre in India, showcasing AI-driven living powered by Miraie

Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched its Smart Home Experience Centre in the national capital, a tech-enabled showcase designed to demonstrate how modern homes can seamlessly integrate health, safety, and convenience through intelligent automation. At the heart of this interactive space is Miraie, the company’s proprietary IoT-enabled platform that connects appliances, lighting, air quality systems, and security devices via a single mobile interface.

The experience centre brings together Panasonic’s extensive smart home portfolio, including HVAC and IAQ (indoor air quality) systems, smart lighting, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and advanced security tools like video door phones and surveillance cameras.

“India’s growing middle class and rapid urbanisation are fuelling demand for smarter, tech-driven living,” said Manish Sharma, Chairman and EGSO, Panasonic Life Solutions India. “Through Miraie and our Smart Home Experience Centre, we’re democratising access to intelligent, connected living.”

Tadashi Chiba, MD & CEO of Panasonic Life Solutions India, added that the centre reflects the company’s focus on holistic well-being. “This initiative showcases how Panasonic’s Japanese innovations can transform homes and commercial spaces into intelligent environments focused on comfort, safety, and sustainability.”

Launched in 2020, Miraie allows users to control a wide array of Panasonic devices—from air conditioners and lights to washing machines and curtains, using smartphones. With Matter protocol support, the platform can also integrate compatible third-party smart home devices.

The centre also features Panasonic’s proprietary energy recovery ventilators (ERVs), NanoeX generators for cleaner indoor air, and AI-based lighting scenarios tailored to time of day or mood. Security is addressed through multi-tiered systems featuring video door stations, guard station integration, and PTZ cameras with NVR connectivity.

Hardware Meets Design: Showcasing Complete Home Ecosystems

Yoshiyuki Kato, MD of Panasonic Electric Works India, highlighted the integration of Panasonic’s wiring devices, lighting solutions, and flooring into the centre. “We hold a top-three market share in both wiring and lighting fixtures in India, a testament to the trust our brand commands. This centre reflects our commitment to quality and sustainable design.”

Manish Misra, Panasonic India’s Chief Innovation Officer, pointed to the synergy of AI and IoT in future homes: “Our focus is clear—wellness, safety, and comfort. The Smart Home Experience Centre is a living example of how we’re turning that vision into reality through Miraie.”

The centre is currently open for enterprise clients and real estate stakeholders by appointment, offering developers and architects a hands-on look at Panasonic’s unified smart home ecosystem. For more information or to request a demo, visit Panasonic India.