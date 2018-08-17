Patanjali cries conspiracy after Google removes Kimbho from Play Store

Patanjali's messaging app Kimbho was taken down yet again, one day after it went live on Independence Day. The app was launched as a beta trial version with "some shortcomings". However, the trial was supposed to go on till August 27, after which the app was to be launched officially.

According to Patanjali's spokesperson SK Tijarawala, this was some kind of a conspiracy of foreign multinational brands against the Indian messaging application. "#Patanjali #kimbho App has fallen victim of conspiracy of foreign companies #MNCs. We regret the inconveniences. It will be back soon," said a tweet by Tijarawala.

According to a PTI report, Tijarawala claimed that the trial version of the 'Kimbho' app was removed by Google without citing any reason.

"We are communicating with them asking the reason why it was removed from the Play Store," he added.

The app has been in a bad light since it was first launched back in June. Popular French security researcher, under pseudonym Elliot Alderson, uncovered glaring flaws in the app due to which he was able to read all third-party messages on the platform. According to him, Kimbho developers had blatantly ignored a lot of security loopholes.

Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho #android #app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users... - Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

Yesterday, after the Haridwar-based firm had put Kimbho's trial version on Google Play Store, the researcher was planning to take up the security issues yet again. However, once the app was down, the researcher claimed that he/she knew nothing about it.

I know what I will do tonight https://t.co/A1PxTzq4Mz - Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 15, 2018

The messaging application is being promoted as 'swadeshi' (something that is made and used in India). With this new development, there is no clarity about the application's official launch.