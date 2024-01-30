Paytm announces bumper cashback for Ayodhya bus, flight bookings; check details here

Online payments aggregator Paytm on Monday announced bumper cashback offers for travelllers visiting the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Travellers can avail up to 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings to Ayodhya.

To avail this cashback offer, one needs to use promo codes 'BUSAYODHYA' and 'FLYAYODHYA' for bus and flight bookings, respectively. The company will grant cashback to every tenth user. The maximum cashback for bus travellers is Rs 1,000, while flight bookers can win up to Rs 5,000.

Paytm also offers a 'Free Cancellation' option which provides a full refund without needing a reason. "Being at the forefront of mobile payments and QR technology, we are delighted to introduce this exclusive offer for devotees travelling to Ayodhya. Through our exclusive offers, including 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings, our goal is to help users with seamless travel to Ayodhya," a Paytm spokesperson said.

A real-time bus tracking service is also provided. Last week, Paytm allowed users to contribute to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya through its app. To donate, users can follow the steps provided in the 'Devotion' section of the Paytm app.

Steps to donate to the Ram Mandir Trust via the Paytm app:

Step 1: Go to the Paytm app

Step 2: Click 'View all' from Bill Payments

Step 3: Go to 'Devotion' from other services section

Step 4: Select 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomu Teerth Kshetra' as a devotional place

Step 5: Add details like name, e-mail ID, and the amount you wish to donate

Step 6: Click on 'Proceed to Pay' using your preferred payment mode

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple opened for the general public on January 23, a day after the pran pratishtha ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The darshan of Lord Ram Lalla will take place in two slots-- 07:00 am to 11:30 am and 02:00 pm to 07:00 pm, as per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The timings include the time taken for jagaran/shringar aarti from 06:30 am and sandhya aarti from 07:00 pm. While advance booking is possible for jagaran/shringar aarti, same-day booking offline is available for sandhya aarti. The offline same-day booking will depend on the availability of slots and devotees have to be present at the temple premises 30 minutes before the aarti.

