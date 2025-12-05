Polar introduces Polar Loop smart wearable device in India, and its subscription-free

Polar, a brand that is known for its wearable sports and fitness technology, has launched its first screen-free and subscription-free device called “Polar Loop”. This smart wearable device is designed to track user activity, sleep, and overall health 24/7. The device focuses on focused training that keeps track of the user's health matrix, while also reducing distractions since it does not include a screen.

Price in India & availability

The Polar Loop is launched with a price of Rs 19,999 in India. It will be available in three colourways: Greige Sand, Night Black, and Brown Copper. The wearable will be available to purchase on Amazon and the Polar India website.

Polar Loop: Specifications and features

The Polar Loop is built for 24/7 wear, hence it is said to be lightweight. It comes with a soft textile band pair and a slim buckle for a comfortable fit. It also has a detachable strap design, allowing users to switch the strap colours as per their liking. Since it does not include a screen to scroll, it offers up to eight days of battery life with continuous usage.

For performance and accurate tracking, the Polar Loop is powered by a 64MHz processor paired with 1.3MB RAM and 16MB of storage. Its memory is said to store up to four weeks of data. It is equipped with Polar Precision Prime sensor technology that tracks heart rate, activity, sleep, recovery, and training metrics. All the insights and data can be accessed on the Polar Flow app.

What makes the Polar Loop more interesting is that it does not require any additional subscription to unlock advanced features. Therefore, users just have to make one-time purchases and keep track of their activities 24/7. The app also offers features like route tracking, voice prompts and adjustable training goals.