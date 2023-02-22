PUBG, BGMI maker Krafton confirms new game for India, see details

Krafton, the South Korean video game company behind popular battle royale games such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has confirmed the launch of a new game in India. The new title, Road to Valor Empires, has been teased by Krafton India and is being developed by Dreamotion, a game development company that Krafton acquired in 2021.

Road to Valor Empires is described as a real-time strategy game that takes place in a mythical world of heroes and monsters. Players will have to build their empires, recruit heroes, and defend their territories against enemy forces. The game is expected to be free to play and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Krafton India has not yet announced an official release date for Road to Valor Empires, but the teaser image suggests that the game will be launching soon. The developer already offers other strategy-action style games in India like Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valour: World War II, and GunStrider: Tap Strike.

The announcement of a new game from Krafton comes at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth in the Indian market. PUBG and BGMI have both been hugely popular in India, and Krafton has been actively expanding its presence in the country. In addition to acquiring Dreamotion, Krafton has also established an office in Bengaluru and has been hiring local talent to work on its games.

The launch of Road to Valor Empires is likely to further strengthen Krafton's position in the Indian gaming market. Real-time strategy games have been growing in popularity in India, and the success of games such as Clash of Clans and Rise of Kingdoms suggests that there is a large audience for this type of game in the country.

