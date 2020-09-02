PUBG Mobile to release New Erangel map on September 8; All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has announced that it will be adding the 'New Erangel' map to the game as part of a new update which is scheduled to be released on September 8. Last month, the company had said that they had a surprise in store for its fans as part of the "The Dawn of a New Era" community event. The New Erangel map is the surprise the developers had promised.

PUBG Mobile said that the New Erangel map will be included in the new era PUBG Mobile version 1.0 update of the game. In the tweet announcing the New Erangel map, PUBG Mobile wrote, "New Erangel arrives on September 8th - share your screenshots and clips from the current Erangel & your favourite memories to enter our Dawn of a New Era competition! "

New Erangel arrives on September 8th - share your screenshots and clips from the current Erangel & your favorite memories to enter our Dawn of a New Era competition! Full rules and how to join the competition here https://t.co/xO4ttbvFlj pic.twitter.com/jHjPORbP5w - PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 31, 2020

The New Earngel will not be a completely new map but instead a revamped version of the classic Erangel map that most PUBG Mobile players are familiar with.

PUBG Mobile version 1.0 update will bring a new, more customisable and better-visualised UX (User interface of PUBG Mobile) for the players. The update will also include better graphics for the actual gameplay.

The new update is part of PUBG Mobile's The Dawn of a New Era event. In this event, players will have a chance to win 30,000 UC (PUBG's in-game currency).

The event will require players to share screenshots and lips from the classic Erangel map. The developers will then judge the screenshots and lips in three categories - favourite Chicken Dinner memory, favourite screenshot on Erangel and favourite Erangel video clip. The developers will then choose three winners from each of these categories and distribute the reward to them.

