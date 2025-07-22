Qualcomm brings XR Day to India, showcases Snapdragon-powered smart glasses and AI breakthroughs

Qualcomm Technologies has launched its “Snapdragon for India: XR Day” initiative, spotlighting the company’s ambitions to accelerate spatial computing in the country. The event, held in New Delhi, brought together developers, creators, industry experts and media to explore how Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR platforms are driving the next generation of immersive experiences.

During the event, Alex Katouzian, Group General Manager for Mobile, Compute & XR at Qualcomm Technologies, highlighted the global footprint of Snapdragon XR platforms, which currently power more than 100 AR, VR and MR devices. He demonstrated a small language model (SLM) running locally on a pair of AI glasses, underlining Snapdragon’s ability to support AI processing not only in the cloud but also on-device.

Katouzian stressed the growing role of artificial intelligence in XR experiences, explaining how AI capabilities now enable devices to see and hear the environment in real time to deliver more personalised interactions. “This is the next generation of computing,” he said, describing it as immersive, intuitive and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

A key announcement involved Qualcomm’s collaboration with Indian eyewear brand Lenskart. Snapdragon chipsets will power Lenskart’s upcoming smart glasses, signalling Qualcomm’s push to bring AI-enabled eyewear to Indian consumers.

Savi Soin, Sr. Vice President & President, Qualcomm India commented, “India is leading a transformative shift in how reality is experienced. Qualcomm Technologies envision a future where smart glasses become as integral to daily life as smartphones, seamlessly handling everyday tasks. Snapdragon platforms are engineered to deliver a balance of sleek, lightweight design with powerful functionality, making smart glasses practical and intuitive for everyday use. This milestone signals a new era in bringing spatial computing to Indian consumers and positioning India prominently in the global immersive technology ecosystem. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat, this technology will empower frontline workers, transform education in remote areas, and enable truly inclusive digital access."

The XR Day featured use cases across education, fitness, content creation and entertainment, demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of spatial computing technologies.

Qualcomm said its technologies are aligned with the goals of the “Viksit Bharat” initiative and could support digital inclusion by empowering frontline workers and transforming access to education in remote regions.