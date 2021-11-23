Qualcomm is changing the way it names its mobile SoCs

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit is just around the corner and besides expecting to see the company’s next flagship SoC (System on Chip) at the event, reports state that some significant branding changes are also on the cards.

While is it relatively easy for buyers to differentiate between Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon SoCs from the mid-range and entry-level ones, it’s a little difficult to navigate through the names of SoCs from the same series.

Qualcomm has also changed its naming convention quite a bit over the last few years and has introduced a wide variety of products across its Snapdragon series. It is now planning to simplify the whole process making it easier for the average user to understand and identify products.

The company has announced that it will bring about some branding changes to "modernise, streamline, and simplify" its product portfolio. This will kick off with the new Snapdragon that is going to be revealed on November 30.

For starters, the company is separating the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. Snapdragon is going to be a standalone product brand with "specific ties to the Qualcomm brand when appropriate".

The new Snapdragon branding will include representative colours like Gold, Snapdragon Red, Midnight, Gunmetal, and Nickel. The iconic fireball logo will also be refreshed with new visual assets. Gold will represent premium-tier products across the Snapdragon portfolio. All badges are also getting a redesign to sport cleaner and more modern looks.

The company will also follow a new "simplified and consistent naming structure" for Snapdragon platforms so that users find it easier to choose devices. Snapdragon’s mobile platforms will transition to a single-digit series and generation number. This is aligned with how Qualcomm’s other product categories are named and will be seen first with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 series platform.

The company is dropping 5G from the names of SoCs since it has become "ubiquitous" across the Snapdragon product range and no longer needs to be included in the name. Also, Qualcomm’s automotive portfolio is now Snapdragon-branded at both the experience and platform layer, for example, Snapdragon Ride Platforms.

Qualcomm shared no information about what its next-gen flagship SoC will be called, but November 30 is almost here.

Also Read: MediaTek's new Dimensity 9000 chip may power your next Android flagship instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 898

Also Read: Qualcomm says its next-gen chips for Windows will be as powerful as Apple M1