Tech giant Google has swiftly moved to address concerns regarding its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform Gemini's responses related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company's actions come as India's Ministry of Information Technology was reportedly preparing to issue a notice over what it deemed "problematic and illegal" responses generated by Google's Gemini AI.

A spokesperson for Google acknowledged the issue, stating, "We’ve worked quickly to address this issue. Gemini is built as a creativity and productivity tool and may not always be reliable, especially when it comes to responding to some prompts about current events, political topics, or evolving news."

The spokesperson further added, "This is something that we’re constantly working on improving."

The controversy erupted when reports emerged that Gemini, Google's generative AI platform, provided responses deemed "objectionable" regarding PM Modi. The responses drew sharp criticism on social media platforms, with users expressing concern over the platform's capabilities and its potential impact on public discourse.

In response to the outcry, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, highlighted potential legal violations, citing breaches of Intermediary Rules under the IT Act and violations of criminal provisions.

In light of the controversy, Google has taken steps to address concerns regarding the accuracy of its AI-generated content. The company has temporarily suspended Gemini AI's ability to generate images of individuals, citing the need to improve accuracy amidst growing scrutiny over inaccuracies in AI-generated historical images.