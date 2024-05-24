Range Rover goes local: Iconic SUVs to be Made in India for the first time

In a bid to meet soaring demand, Range Rover will begin manufacturing its flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models in India. The move marks the first time these luxury SUVs will be produced outside the UK and underscores India's growing importance as a key market for the brand.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Range Rover's parent company, will leverage its existing facility in Pune to produce the vehicles, supplementing current global production at the brand's historic Solihull plant in the UK. While Indian-made models will cater specifically to the domestic market, Solihull will remain the production hub for global exports, including the upcoming electric Range Rover model and the brand's high-performance "SV" variants.

Left: N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson Tata Group; Center: Geraldine Ingham, MD of Range Rover, Right: Lennard Hoornik, CCO at JLR

This strategic shift comes on the heels of a 160% surge in Range Rover retail sales in India for the current fiscal year. "Across the globe, we're seeing the highest levels of client demand for Range Rover in our 53-year history," said Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover. "India is a very important part of this success story."

Local production is expected to significantly reduce wait times for Indian customers, who have shown a strong appetite for the luxurious SUVs. "Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country," explained Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR.

The move also highlights JLR's confidence in the capabilities of its Indian manufacturing facility, which has been producing other JLR models since 2011. "It is a testament to the quality standards we have successfully achieved in local manufacturing in India, that are at par with JLR standards globally," said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.

The Made in India Range Rovers are expected to be more affordable than ever before as well. The Range Rover family in India includes the New Range Rover (starting at Rs 236 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 140 Lakh), New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 87.90 Lakh), and Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 67.90 Lakh), all prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.

The locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be available in both petrol and diesel variants. Deliveries for the Range Rover begin immediately, with the Range Rover Sport following in August.