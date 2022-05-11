Ranveer Singh becomes the first Indian actor to take over the Twitter Movies account

Joining the likes of Judi Dench, Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Cage, etc., Ranveer Singh became the first Indian actor to take over the international Twitter Movies account (@TwitterMovies). Yash Raj Films partnered with Twitter to celebrate Singh’s upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is scheduled to launch on May 11.

The collaboration saw the actor take over the Twitter Movies account to interact and engage with fans and talk about the movie. Singh responded to questions submitted by fans using the #AskRanveer hashtag. The header image of the account was also changed to mark the event and the platform had a special emoji too that got activated when anyone tweeted the hashtags #JayeshbhaiJordaar, #Jayeshbhai, or #Jordaar.

Singh is the first Indian actor to take over the Twitter Movies account. Actors like Judi Dench, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Tom Holland, Nicholas Cage, etc., are some of the other actors who have done this.

“My love affair with the movies is fuelled by the passion of my fans – they’re the secret of my energy. And there’s nothing more grounding and lovely than being able to connect with them as intimately as I have been able to because of Twitter. The movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a special one, and I can’t wait to share it with our audiences here in India.

What better way to kick off release week than a jordaar conversation with the @TwitterMovies fam?” Singh said.

“Twitter is the conversational layer of the internet and it connects people with what’s happening in the world of entertainment in real-time. We’re super-charged about our first ever Indian takeover of @TwitterMovies, and marking that with Ranveer Singh’s electrifying presence just makes it even more exciting. The love Ranveer receives from his fans in India and internationally translates evidently on the service and connecting fans with their favourite stars is one of the things we love doing at Twitter,” said Cheryl-Ann Couto, Head of Partners at Twitter India.