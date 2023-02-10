Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition launch today; where to watch, what to expect

Realme is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition, in India today. This special edition phone will be an addition to the existing Realme 10 lineup, including the Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+.

Realme has not revealed any details about the new Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola 5G but it is expected to feature the same spec sheet as the Realme 10 Pro. However, the device is a limited edition and to highlight that, Realme will use special packaging. The company revealed the box with Realme and Coca-Cola branding earlier this week.

The live launch event for the Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition is scheduled for 12:30 PM IST today and can be streamed on the Realme India YouTube page.