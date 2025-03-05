Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets 512GB storage variant in India; see price

Realme has expanded its Realme 14 Pro+ 5G lineup in India with a new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, offering users an upgraded option for more storage capacity. The smartphone was originally launched in January in three configurations 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system with a periscope shooter.

The new 512GB variant of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹37,999 and will be available in Pearl White and Suede Grey colour options. Sales begin on March 6, with availability through Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and select retail outlets. As an introductory offer, customers will receive a ₹3,000 discount on the first sale day.

The existing pricing for other variants remains:

• 8GB + 128GB – ₹29,999

• 8GB + 256GB – ₹31,999

• 12GB + 256GB – ₹34,999

The smartphone is also available in Bikaner Purple in addition to Pearl White and Suede Grey.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1,272×2,800 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and 1,500 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, running on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

The camera setup includes:

• 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS and f/1.88 aperture

• 8MP ultra-wide shooter

• 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom

• 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls

Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C.