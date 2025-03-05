scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets 512GB storage variant in India; see price

Feedback

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G gets 512GB storage variant in India; see price

The latest variant offers more storage alongside high-end features like a 50MP periscope camera and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

Realme has expanded its Realme 14 Pro+ 5G lineup in India with a new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, offering users an upgraded option for more storage capacity. The smartphone was originally launched in January in three configurations 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system with a periscope shooter.

The new 512GB variant of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹37,999 and will be available in Pearl White and Suede Grey colour options. Sales begin on March 6, with availability through Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and select retail outlets. As an introductory offer, customers will receive a ₹3,000 discount on the first sale day.

The existing pricing for other variants remains:

    •    8GB + 128GB – ₹29,999
    •    8GB + 256GB – ₹31,999
    •    12GB + 256GB – ₹34,999

The smartphone is also available in Bikaner Purple in addition to Pearl White and Suede Grey.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1,272×2,800 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and 1,500 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Under the hood, the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, running on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

The camera setup includes:

    •    50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS and f/1.88 aperture
    •    8MP ultra-wide shooter
    •    50MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom
    •    32MP front camera for selfies and video calls

Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 05, 2025, 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement