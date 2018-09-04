Realme 2 to go on sale today; offers, price, features

Oppo's sub-brand will be selling the Realme 2 today via Flipkart at 12 pm. This is the second device in the line of smartphones launched by Realme. The sub-brand aims at the entry-level and mid-range segment. Realme claimed, during the launch, that the Realme 2 is the first sub-Rs 10,000 phone to feature a notch.

The Realme 2 will be made available in two variants one with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This variant is selling at Rs 8,990 after a special discount of Rs 1000. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is also selling with the same discount at Rs 10,990. Flipkart is offering Rs 750 discount with the use of HDFC credit and debit cards. Users with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card can avail a discount of 10 per cent. Reliance Jio will be giving 'instant benefits' worth Rs 4,200 and additional 120GB 4G data.

Apart from the notch, Realme 2 offers a unique back design with a reflective diamond cut pattern. According to Realme the company has used 12 layers of nanoscale composite material on the phone's body. The Realme 2 also has a huge battery at 4230mAh.

The device comes with a 6.2-inch display with a notch on top and 19:9 aspect ratio. The company claims a screen to body ratio of 88.8 per cent. However, Realme has used an HD+ panel which could make the display look less sharp, thanks to its massive size. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Octa-core chipset Snapdragon 450.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup with one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. The secondary front facing camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor which comes with Realme's AI Beauty 2.0 Selfie Technology. Another first in this segment will be facial recognition.