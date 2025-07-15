Realme C71 5G launched with 6300mAh battery, reverse wireless charging at Rs 7,699

Realme has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Realme C71 5G, in India. The device is priced from ₹7,699 and brings features like a large 6300mAh battery, a slim 7.94mm profile, and support for reverse charging.

The C71 5G is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core chipset built on a 12nm process, featuring Cortex-A75 and A55 cores. It also includes the Mali-G57 GPU and runs on Realme UI based on Android 15. The device supports virtual RAM expansion to aid multitasking.

A key highlight of the phone is its 6300mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to two days on a single charge. It also supports 6W reverse charging, allowing the phone to function as a power bank for other devices. At 7.94mm thickness, the C71 5G is also among the slimmest smartphones in its category.

Design-wise, the device features a “Pulse Light” effect with nine colour options and five lighting modes that respond to notifications such as calls, messages, and charging events.

In terms of audio, the Realme C71 5G offers what the company calls “300% Ultra Volume”, enhanced by amplification algorithms. It also includes AI-based noise reduction for clearer voice calls.

The phone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera featuring PDAF autofocus and an f/2.2 aperture, powered by the Omnivision OV13B sensor. Camera features include Pro mode, AI Eraser, Dual-view video, and slow-motion and time-lapse modes. On the front, it has a 5MP camera with gesture-based capture and a 76.6° field of view.

Realme is offering two storage variants:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage at ₹7,699, available via Flipkart, realme.com, and offline retail

6GB RAM + 128GB storage at ₹8,699, with a promotional offer of ₹7,999 using a ₹700 bank discount, available online only

The device also comes with durability features, including what Realme calls “Armor Shell” protection. The company says the phone has passed military-grade drop and compression tests, including a 1.8-metre drop and a 33kg pressure test.