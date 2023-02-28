Realme GT 3 Launch: What's it like to use a phone that can charge in under 10 minutes

Realme GT3 has been unveiled globally. The new phone in the GT series is a direct competitor of the OnePlus 11R. However, the new Realme GT3 comes with unprecedented 240W fast charging. Realme claims the phone can charge in under 10 minutes.

We got a chance to use the ultra-fast charging on the Realme GT 3. The phone comes with a 240W charging brick in the box, which is pretty compact for the capacity. The Realme team drained the devices in order to demonstrate the charging feature.

From a completely dead state, the Realme GT3 reboots pretty quickly. The initial charge was exceptionally quick to reach the 50 per cent mark. After crossing the 30 per cent mark, the charging speed was reduced to around 155W. Charging the 4600mAh battery to 90 per cent under 9 minutes is an easy feat for the 240W charger.

The real struggle for us was the speed at which the Realme GT3 was reaching 100 per cent charge. Getting the right shots in a limited time was a challenge. The ultra 240W quick charging in real life will be a game changer. Just a couple of minutes of charge could easily set you up for half a day.

Realme GT3 Specifications

The Realme GT3 comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is a flagship SoC from the second half of 2022. The phone uses Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0 for better thermal performance. The phone also gets UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 2772*1240 resolution (1.5K) and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.69 per cent.

The phone comes with a triple-lens camera with 50MP OIS primary camera. The second module is a 2MP Microscope lens and the third is an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. The phone features a 16MP front-facing camera.

