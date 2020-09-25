Realme Narzo 20 Pro goes on sale for first time; available at Flipkart, realme.com

The latest smartphone by Realme, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has gone on sale today at Flipkart as well as the official Realme site- realme.com. This phone is available in two storage configurations and two colour variants.

Realme Narzo storage configurations

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in two variants- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. The 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. This smartphone is available in two colour options- Black Ninja and White Knight.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro sports a 6.5 inch FHD+ Fullscreen display that has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Besides this, the latest Realme smartphone also features a quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The quad camera setup features a 48MP primary camera, 119 degree ultra wide-angle lens, black and white lens and a 4 cm macro lens.

The phone is powered by a Helio G95 gaming processor and an octa core processor. This phone operates on the latest Android 10 OS.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro features

Besides the above mentioned features, this phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W SuperDart charge that charges your phone from 0 to 100 per cent in 38 minutes. The SuperDart charge can offer 5.7 hours of calling, 10 hours of listening to music and 3 rounds of gaming.

Connectivity options offered are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has a side mounted fingerprint sensor to help unlock effortlessly. The smartphone weighs 191 grams and measures 162.3 mmx75.4 mmx9.4mm.