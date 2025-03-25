Realme P3 Ultra and Buds Air 7 Pro go on sale in India with offers

Realme Buds Air 7 and the P3 Ultra 5G are officially on sale with some exciting launch offers.

The Realme Buds Air 7 are on sale at an offer price of ₹2,799, available on realme.com, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The earbuds boast Hi-Res Audio certification, 52dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 52-hour battery life, and 45ms Super Low Latency for seamless gaming. They come in three finishes: Ivory Gold, Moss Green, and Lavender Purple.

Following closely, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G is also available for purchase starting today, 25th March to 28th March (12 AM IST) on realme.com and Flipkart, with bank discounts and exchange offers bringing the starting price down to ₹22,999.

Here’s the variant-wise pricing of the Realme P3 Ultra 5G with bank offers worth ₹3,000 and exchange offers worth ₹1,000:

8GB + 128GB: ₹26,999 (Net effective price: ₹22,999)

8GB + 256GB: ₹27,999 (Net effective price: ₹23,999)

12GB + 256GB: ₹29,999 (Net effective price: ₹25,999)

All variants also come with a six-month no-cost EMI option.

Dubbed as the world’s first smartphone with a Glow-in-the-Dark Lunar Design, the P3 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset and features a 7.38mm quad-curved display. It comes with a Sony IMX896 50MP main camera, 4K 60FPS video recording, a 6000mAh battery with 80W ultra-fast charging, and IP66/68/69 durability. The device is available in Glowing Lunar White, Neptune Blue, and Orion Red.