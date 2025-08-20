Realme P4 Pro review: The no-nonsense performer under ₹25,000

The sub-₹25,000 smartphone market in India is crowded, but Realme seems determined to stand out with its new Realme P4 Pro. On paper, it looks like a powerhouse with a 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 144Hz AMOLED display. I’ve been using the phone for a few days now, putting it through gaming tests, benchmarks, binge-watching sessions, and the usual day-to-day grind. Here’s how it holds up.

Advertisement

Design and build

Realme deserves credit for trying something different. The Birch Wood finish on the back is a refreshing change of pace. My review unit, however, was the Midnight Ivy, which looks elegant in itself. At 7.69mm thin and roughly 189g, it’s lighter than most rivals packing such a large battery, making it comfortable for one-handed use.

The phone is also rated IP65 and IP66, which means it will survive splashes and rain, but it doesn’t match the more secure IP68 rating seen in pricier rivals.

Display and audio

The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is one of the Realme P4 Pro’s strongest features. With 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a claimed 6500 nits of peak brightness, it’s excellent for both indoor and outdoor use. In my testing, outdoor viewing was never a problem. Of course, the panel didn't hit 6500 nits in most cases, but it has been adequately bright and never caused any issues. Colours are vibrant, HDR10+ works seamlessly on Netflix, and the curved edges make it feel premium without being prone to accidental touches.

Advertisement

Realme’s extra HyperVision AI chip claims to add clarity, frame interpolation, and HDR upscaling. In practice, “Hyper Clarity” didn’t make much difference, but MEMC and HDR upscaling did add some smoothness to supported content. The stereo speakers complement the display well, delivering loud and clear sound with enough depth for casual gaming and streaming.

Performance and gaming

At its core, the P4 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Day-to-day use is buttery smooth, multitasking is fluid, and benchmarks back it up with strong numbers in both CPU and GPU scores.

Gaming is where Realme really wants to impress. In BGMI, the phone comfortably delivered 90fps gameplay on Smooth + Extreme+ settings, with stable frame rates and manageable temperatures. Power efficiency was solid too, with no aggressive throttling.

Advertisement

That said, Realme’s AI frame interpolation feature, which promises up to 144fps gameplay, didn’t quite live up to the hype. In real-world testing, frame rates rarely went beyond 90fps, even though the in-game overlay showed higher numbers.

Cameras

On the back, the P4 Pro packs a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide. The front has a 50MP shooter. In daylight, the primary sensor delivers detailed shots with good dynamic range, though colour temperatures can sometimes lean inconsistent. The ultra-wide is decent for casual use but noticeably softer than the main camera.

Low-light performance is better than expected for this price, especially with OIS helping keep shots stable. Night mode brightens scenes effectively, keeping noise in check. The 50MP selfie camera captures plenty of detail, though it occasionally struggles with skin tones.

Software

The P4 Pro ships with Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. The interface is smooth, animations are polished, and there are plenty of customisation options. Realme has also integrated AI features like AI Edit Genie in the gallery, which can edit photos via text or voice prompts. It’s gimmicky on paper but surprisingly fun to use.

There is some bloatware out of the box, but most apps can be uninstalled. Realme promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, which is in line with current mid-range expectations.

Advertisement

Battery and charging

The 7000mAh battery is the star of the show. Even with my heavy usage, which included hours of gaming, streaming, and social media, the P4 Pro easily lasted me more than a day.

Charging is fast enough, with the bundled 80W charger taking about 70-80 minutes for a full charge. A quick 15-minute top-up gave me close to 50% battery, which is handy for power users. The phone also supports reverse charging to juice up accessories.

Verdict

The Realme P4 Pro hits the nail right on the head for performance, display, and battery life. But its major highlight, the HyperVision AI chip, feels more like a gimmick. The ultra-wide camera is underwhelming, and the IP rating isn’t as strong as that of some rivals.

That said, for anyone looking for a dependable daily driver under ₹25,000, the Realme P4 Pro is an easy recommendation with a staring price of ₹24,999. It’s one of the most balanced smartphones Realme has launched in recent memory, and proof that big batteries don’t have to mean bulky compromises.