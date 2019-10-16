Realme X2 Pro to be launched in India on Nov 20; may be priced around Rs 28,000

After its launch in China and Europe, Realme has set its eyes on India for the launch of its premier flagship phone Realme X2 Pro. The newly-launched phone will be rolled out in India on November 20. The launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12:30 pm.

This comes as good news for customers waiting to get their hands on the Realme X2 Pro. Earlier, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had said that the phone would debut in the country in December. However, it remains to be seen if the sale of the phone would commence in November or as Sheth had earlier mentioned - in December.

While customers in India will have to wait for the big unveil to know the pricing, the rates are not likely to be far off from the China pricing. The Realme X2 Pro could be launched in the range of Rs 28,000 in India.

Realme X2 Pro's pricing in China starts from Rs 26,100 and goes on to Rs 32,200. The phone comes in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant comes for Rs 26,100, while the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants of Realme X2 Pro come for Rs 28,100 and Rs 32,200 respectively.

The phone comes in two colours - Luna and Poseidon Blue. It is equipped with a premium glass finish and sports a waterdrop display. Realme X2 Pro has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2,400x1,080) Super AMOLED display.

Realme X2 Pro boasts a 64MP quad camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens with 20x hybrid zoom support, 8MP super wide-angle lens and macro lens as well as a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme X2 Pro's 4,000mAh battery can also be charged in 35 minutes thanks to its 50W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

