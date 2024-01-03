Redmi Note 13 series launch in India: Expected price, specifications, more

The Redmi Note 13 series is all set to launch in India on January 4. The series includes three models - Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. The new phones will fall in the premium mid-range segment and are expected to compete with smartphones from OnePlus, Realme and iQOO.

Redmi Note 13 Series Price

Prices for these models in India have been leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to the leak, the base model of Redmi Note 13 5G may be priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration may be priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G may cost Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant may be priced at Rs 32,999. The Pro model may come in Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black colours.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, the premium model, may start at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, with the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version priced at Rs 35,999, and the 12GB + 512GB variant at Rs 37,999. Considering that these prices are not official, the reader is advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Redmi Note 13 Series Processors

The phones are expectec to be available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. The Indian models' specifications are expected to be similar to the Chinese variants. The standard Redmi Note 13 model may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, the Pro model a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and the Pro+ model a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip.

