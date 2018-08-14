Reliance JioGigaFiber registration: Expected price and availability

Reliance Jio seems all set for an entry in the broadband, cable TV and direct-to-home markets, courtesy of its new venture, JioGigaFiber. The registration for JioGigaFiber will start on August 15.

"Starting this Independence Day, August 15th you can start registering your interest for JioGigaFiber through both MyJio and Jio.com," said Mukesh Ambani at company's 41st Annual General Meeting.

JioGigaFiber is a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service announced by Reliance Jio earlier this year. The service will provide high-speed internet service to homes, offices and shops via optical fibre network with speeds reaching as high as 1 Gbps. It will be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout anywhere in the world, with the rollout happening simultaneously in 1,100 Indian cities.

The broadband service will also include a JioGigaTV set-top box for 4K enabled media connectivity and streaming services on television. It will provide a powerful voice command feature to provide input to the set-top box. Another cherry on the cake will be the TV-calling feature.

Jio will be entering the new market with an aggressive strategy. JioGigafiber's pricing is reportedly expected to be 25-30 per cent cheaper than current 4G mobile data rates, which are in the Rs 2.7-5 per GB range. A report by Trak shows that the plans under JioGigaFiber broadband service will begin for as low as Rs 500. However, Reliance Jio has not officially confirmed the pricing.

Below are the expected prices for the JioGigaFiber service:

Rs 500 JioGigaFiber Plan

This will be first package under JioGigaFiber which will come with unlimited data up to 300GB per month at 50Mbps. The speed will be reduced past the FUP limit of 300GB.

Rs 750 JioGigaFiber Plan

The next plan is expected to be priced at Rs 750 and will offer unlimited data up to 450GB at 50Mbps. This plan is also likely to come with a validity of 30 days.

Rs 999 JioGigaFiber Plan

The Rs 999 JioGigaFiber plan will come with unlimited data up to 600GB data at 100Mbps. The validity for the plan is expected to be 30 days.

Rs 1,299 JioGigaFiber Plan

This expected plan will offer unlimited data at 100Mbps for 30 days with a FUP limit of 750GB. The speed will be throttled past the FUP limit.

Rs 1,599 JioGigaFiber Plan

The highest plan in the bunch will come with 900GB of high speed data at 150Mbps. The validity of plan is likely to be 30 days, where users will see reduction in speed once the FUP limit is exhausted.

The registrations will start from August 15. It can be done via Jio's official website or the My Jio mobile application. However, according to Mukesh Ambani, the connections will be provided on the basis of bulk registrations which means locations with a higher number of registrations will be first to get it. " Make sure you register your interest and more importantly make sure your neighbours register, so that your locality is amongst the first to get Jio fiber," said Mukesh Ambani.

"Gone are the days of mbps , now its gbps," said Isha Ambani at the time of launch. Jio GigaFiber Is expected to hit the market with a bang considering the unprecedented technology it will bring to the local households along with high-speed connectivity and affordable price.

Edited by Rahul Bhargave