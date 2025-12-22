'₹1.7 Lakh iPhone with ₹178 Lime Soda': 'How India Instamarted' report by Swiggy Instamart

The digital shopping landscape in India has undergone a fundamental shift over the past twelve months, with quick commerce evolving from an emergency grocery service into a comprehensive retail ecosystem. According to the "How India Instamarted 2025" report by Swiggy Instamart, the platform has become the primary destination for everything from ten-rupee printouts to multi-lakh-rupee technology investments.

The New High-Tech Marketplace

The year was defined by an unprecedented surge in high-value electronics being delivered in minutes. The launch of the iPhone 17 saw a dramatic move away from traditional retail queues; the fastest delivery was recorded in Pune in just three minutes, with another in Ahmedabad following closely at three and a half minutes. This appetite for premium hardware was further evidenced by a Hyderabad user who spent ₹4.3 lakh on three handsets in a single order, while a shopper in Noida invested ₹2.69 lakh in a suite of smart home devices, including Bluetooth speakers, SSDs, and robotic vacuums. Even startup-heavy Bengaluru saw a unique fusion of luxury and the mundane, with one resident famously ordering a ₹1.7 lakh iPhone alongside a ₹178 lime soda.

Gold, Silver, and Festive Splurges

Beyond gadgets, 2025 saw Indians increasingly trusting digital carts for significant precious metal investments. During the festive season, gold orders on Dhanteras witnessed a staggering 400% growth compared to the previous year. Notable transactions included a Mumbai resident purchasing gold worth ₹15.16 lakh and a Bengaluru user adding a 1kg silver brick, valued at nearly ₹2 lakh, to their Diwali shopping.

The Dominance of Daily Essentials

Despite the rise of luxury items, the core of the platform remains rooted in daily household needs. Dairy products continue to lead the charge, with India ordering more than four packets of milk every second (enough to fill over 26,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools annually). Traditional favourites such as paneer significantly outsold cheese, while butter and spreads remained the preferred breakfast accompaniment over modern alternatives.

Kitchen Heroes and Snack Culture

Certain staples have emerged as the "MVPs" of the Indian kitchen, with curry leaves, dahi, eggs, and bananas dominating repeat purchases. The intensity of this habit was illustrated by a Kochi resident who ordered curry leaves 368 times during the year. Late-night cravings also followed a distinct pattern, as masala-flavoured chips claimed the top spot for evening orders in nine out of the ten largest cities.

Wellness, Grooming, and Personal Care

The report highlighted a growing trend towards health and personal care, with protein products becoming a standout category. Seven of the top ten protein items sold were bars, followed by ready-to-drink shakes, and Noida emerged as a fitness hub where one user spent ₹2.8 lakh on 1,343 protein-related items. Discretion and speed also drove the personal care segment, with one in every 127 orders including a condom, peaking during a 24% surge in September.

Gifting and Seasonal Celebrations

Instamart has positioned itself as the "go-to" for last-minute celebrations and gifting. Valentine’s Day saw roses being ordered at a peak rate of 666 per minute, while Mondays surprisingly emerged as the busiest day for gifting across the country. The data also noted a distinct split in gifting habits: bodycare sets for Mother’s Day typically peaked at midday, whereas grooming gifts for Father’s Day were most popular in the late evening.

The Rapid Rise of Tier-II Cities

While metropolitan areas remain strong, the true growth story of 2025 lies in India’s Tier-II cities. Rajkot recorded a massive 10-fold increase in orders, while Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar also saw significant growth. This regional expansion was bolstered by the "Quick India Movement" sale, which saved shoppers roughly ₹500 crore and saw first-time buyer numbers from smaller towns double over the course of the year