Samsung almost confirms launch of iPhone Fold in 2026

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone may be closer to launch than ever, with reports suggesting that Samsung Display is preparing to supply panels for the device.

According to South Korean outlet Chosun Biz, Samsung Display President Lee Cheong told reporters in Seoul that the company is gearing up to mass-produce foldable OLED panels for a “North American client.” While the client was not named, industry speculation points strongly towards Apple. Samsung Display already manufactures screens for the iPhone, and the timing aligns with long-running rumours of a foldable iPhone launch in 2026.

If true, the foldable iPhone – potentially called the iPhone Fold – could make its debut alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. Production of Samsung’s new 8.6th generation OLED panels, said to be more efficient than the current 6th generation, is expected to begin in the third quarter of next year.

What to Expect from the Foldable iPhone

Leaks suggest Apple’s first foldable may feature a large 7.74-inch internal display paired with a 5.49-inch cover screen. The device is rumoured to be ultra-slim, measuring just 4.8mm when unfolded – even thinner than the 5.6mm iPhone Air – and significantly sleeker than rival foldables such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Design rumours indicate that Apple could incorporate two 48MP rear cameras and include a selfie camera on both displays. The device may also feature a 24MP under-display camera and potentially rely on Touch ID rather than Face ID, enabling a nearly all-screen design without the need for a notch or Dynamic Island.

Powering the device would likely be Apple’s next-generation silicon, tipped to be the A20 chipset.

Expected Price and Availability

While Apple has not confirmed any details, analysts expect the iPhone Fold to launch with a premium price tag. Estimates suggest it could cost around $2,000 in the US, making it one of the most expensive iPhones to date.

With Apple entering the foldable space years after Samsung’s first Galaxy Fold in 2019, expectations are high. Whether the iPhone Fold justifies the wait remains to be seen, but Apple enthusiasts may have just under a year to prepare their wallets.