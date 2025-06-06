Samsung expands Finance+ to Bespoke AI Appliances in India with quick loan approvals, flexible EMIs and more

Samsung India has announced the expansion of its digital financing platform, Samsung Finance+, to now include its Bespoke AI range of home appliances. This move enables Indian consumers to purchase premium AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners with instant loan approvals and flexible EMIs, all through a fully digital, paperless process.

Developed by the Samsung R&D Institute in Bangalore and Delhi, the updated Samsung Finance+ service is available both online at Samsung.com and at offline retail stores. Loans can be approved in as little as 15 minutes after a quick KYC and credit scoring check, with minimal documentation required.

“At Samsung, we are committed to making premium technology accessible to consumers across India, and Samsung Finance+ is a testament to our vision,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India. “By combining digital innovation with seamless and hassle-free accessibility, we are simplifying the financing process and expanding financial inclusion.”

Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance to facilitate the loans, a financial institution known for its digital lending solutions. The service is expected to significantly ease the purchasing journey for consumers looking to upgrade to AI-enabled appliances without bearing the upfront financial burden.

At retail outlets, customers can access Samsung Finance+ through a dedicated desk, where they simply submit their electronic documents for verification. Upon approval, they can immediately finalise their purchase with customisable EMI options tailored to their financial needs.