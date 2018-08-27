Samsung Galaxy A8 Star goes on sale in India; offers, specifications of OnePlus 6 competitor

Samsung launched the A8 Star, a premium mid-range device last week. The device is now available to buy in India. Being a Samsung device, the Galaxy A8 Star will be available across online and offline retail outlets. Currently, the device is available via Amazon India's website and Samsung's official website.

The Galaxy A8 Star is priced at a premium price of Rs 34,990. Amazon is offering a free screen protection plan on the purchase of Samsung A8 Star between August 27 to September 5. The e-commerce company is also offering the device with no-cost EMI via Bajaj Finserv and credit cards from all major banks. HDFC credit card owners can also get a 5 per cent instant discount on the device; the offer is valid till August 31.

On paper, the Galaxy A8 Star is strictly a mid-range device but Samsung has added a number of features that could make it an attractive buy. The main competition, in terms of price, will be the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 6 starts at a price of Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM 64 GB storage variant. However, A8 Star features an underpowered Snapdragon 660 in comparison to OnePlus 6's Snapdragon 845. The A8 Star is available in a combination of 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and comes in two colours, White and Black.

One of the biggest advantages of the Galaxy A8 Star is its 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 1080x2220. The display has a screen to body ratio of 80.6 per cent.

The camera is also a strong point for the Galaxy A8 Star with a Dual Rear IntelliCam on the rear panel and a massive single lens sensor on the front. The dual lens camera comes with one 16-megapixel lens and another 24-megapixel lens, both with f/1.7 aperture. The front camera also comes with a 24-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture. The battery is a 3,700mAh unit. The phone also gets a facial recognition feature.

The Galaxy A8 Star gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC for connectivity. The phone comes with a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The rear panel also houses a fingerprint sensor.