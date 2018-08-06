Samsung Galaxy On8 to go on first sale in India today; offered at special price of Rs 16,990

Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) will be going on its first sale in India. The device is placed in the mid-range segment and comes with Samsung's trademark Infinity display. The device will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1. The device will be available on Flipkart and Samsung's online store from 12 pm today.

The Galaxy On8 is originally priced at Rs 17,990 but Samsung is selling the device at an introductory price of Rs 16,990. Samsung has not confirmed the number of units that will be sold at this price. However, on Flipkart, the device's original price is set at Rs 19,990 and the e-commerce website has announced a discount of Rs 3,000.

Other than this introductory price cut, Flipkart is offering a buyback guarantee of Rs 7,500 at Rs 149. The company is also offering No Cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,888 per month. Flipkart is also offering a 5 per cent discount if the buyer makes the payment using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Specifications

The Galaxy On8 comes with a 6-inch Infinity Display Panel with HD+ resolution. Despite the relatively low resolution, Samsung has opted for a Super AMOLED display for the On8. The display comes with a tall form factor of 18.5:9.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset which comes paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with Samsung's own Experience UX on top. The smartphone houses a 3,500 mAh battery in the rear panel.

On the optics front, the Galaxy On8 comes with a dual-lens setup on the back. The device features one 16megapixel sensor with f/1.7 aperture and another 5megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera is a 16megapixel unit with an f/1.9 aperture.

Currently, the device is only available in a single 64GB internal storage variant. However, the buyer can opt to add more storage using a MicroSD card of up to 256GB. The device is being offered in two colours, Blue and Black.