Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India on March 30; check price, features

South Korea-based tech giant Samsung has announced that its Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone is set be to launched in India on March 30. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will launch in the country with a Snapdragon processor, unlike the Exynos 990 SoC seen in the 4G variant.

Samsung India, on its official Twitter handle, said, "The #GalaxyS20FE 5G is almost here! Are you excited? Show us! Grab the Galaxy #MadeForFans March 30, 2021 onwards."

A registration page of the phone is also up on Samsung India's official website. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE's 4G and 5G variants were launched in the US in September 2020, but in India, only the 4G variant was introduced in October.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will launch in India on March 30 and will go on sale the same day. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is offered at a starting price of $699 in the US (Rs 51,400).

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a punch-hole for selfie camera in the middle. The device features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of camera, Samsung S20 FE 5G gets three rear snappers -- 12-MP main camera, 12-MP ultra-wide lens, and 8-MP telephoto lens. The front camera is of 32 MP. The device comes decked with features like night mode, portrait mode, up to 30x Space Zoom and Single Take feature.

The device runs on Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.0 on top and features dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) as well. The selfie camera also has auto-focus support. However, the device lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, compass, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

In terms of battery, Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered through a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 15W fast wired and wireless charging. The phone also supports Samsung's PowerShare, a feature for sharing power wirelessly.

Also Read: Delhivery's two co-founders exit logistics unicorn ahead of IPO

Also Read: Rupee appreciates 4% against dollar so far in FY21

Also Read: HPCL to acquire SP Group's stake in Gujarat LNG terminal JV