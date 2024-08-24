Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on regulatory websites, hinting at imminent launch

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the anticipated successor to the Galaxy S23 FE, has surfaced on regulatory websites, suggesting that its global launch may be just around the corner. The device has been listed on both the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website and the Korean Testing Certification Institute (KTC) website, revealing key specifications and fueling anticipation for its release.

The FCC listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, confirms support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and a wide range of 5G bands. Meanwhile, the KTC certification reveals two battery models, EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY, believed to be intended for the Galaxy S24 FE. These batteries were tested with Samsung's EP-TA800 charger, suggesting 25W charging support for the upcoming device.

"The listing reportedly confirms some of the specifications of the handset. It will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and NFC connectivity, according to the listing, which reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to arrive with support for 18 5G bands," a report from 91Mobiles detailed.

Rumoured specifications for the Galaxy S24 FE include:

Exynos 2400e chipset

Android 14 with Galaxy AI features

6.7-inch display with 1,900 nits peak brightness

Triple rear camera setup (50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom)

10MP selfie camera

4,565mAh battery with 25W charging

Leaked marketing materials suggest the device could offer up to 29 hours of video playback on a single charge.

While Samsung has not yet officially announced the Galaxy S24 FE, these regulatory listings strongly indicate an imminent launch. The "Fan Edition" model is expected to be the most affordable entry in the Galaxy S24 series, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers seeking flagship-level features.