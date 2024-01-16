Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch LIVE updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unveiled with Galaxy AI

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event introduced the new Galaxy S24 series with three new devices. The phones have minor changes compared to previous generation in terms of design but AI features make it a substantial upgrade.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series comprises three phones: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone features new AI-based features, which will be a first for the brand. Google did it first with its Pixel 8 devices. However, Samsung may take a different approach. The features include Live Translate, Chat Assist and more.
The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra provides 12GB + 1TB, 12 + 512GB, or 12 + 256GB memory and storage options.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera that can capture a wide view, a 200MP wide camera, and telephoto cameras that can zoom in 5x and 3x without losing picture quality. It also has a 12MP camera on the front for selfies.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been launched with a new flat screen and flatter sides. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has been introduced at a price range of $1,300 (roughly Rs 1,08,000) in the US market.
Samsung has introduced Android Auto Integration with the new Galaxy S24 series. The AI model will automatically summarise incoming messages and suggests relevant replies for a safer, connected driving experience.
Samsung Galaxy AI consists of a new feature called Chat Assist. It helps in providing conversational tones for messages and apps, ensuring clear communication.
The Live Translate feature on Galaxy S24 enables two-way, real-time voice and text translations for phone calls within the native app, eliminating language barriers. Some of the AI features won't even need an internet connection to function.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event begins with an emphasis on Galaxy AI. The new AI-driven features will be at the centre of the entire event.
Samsung has started taking early orders for the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series in India, with special offers for customers. The latest devices are expected to have major improvements in AI and might be priced higher. The new smartphones are expected to be more expensive compared to the S23 series.
Samsung Galaxy S24 launch is expected to trigger a price drop of the older models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is already selling at a price under Rs 1 lakh on Amazon India's website for the base variant with 256GB of internal storage. The smaller Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus may also witness a drop in price after the launch of the new S24 Series.
Samsung made a big splash for the Galaxy Unpacked event by running a major collab with the Marvel Studio on Las Vegas' Sphere. The big screen teased the Galaxy smartphone and also the upcoming season two of the What if series. Check the out the video below:
Samsung is going to start the launch event of the Galaxy S24 Series in a matter of minutes. Just to go through the rumour mill. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the phone to watch out for with a new design with flat display and a titanium frame. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will most like maintain the same design as last year but with new colourways. During the event, we expect Samsung to spend a lot of time talking about the new AI features. Another big improvement is expected in the support for the phones. Samsung may extend the software support up to 7 years, at par with Google's promise for the Pixel devices.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to feature a new Titanium frame, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The inclusion of Titanium will reduce the weight of the device, which has been one of the issues of the S23 Ultra. Titanium is also expected to increase the durability of the device.
The Galaxy S24 models launching in the US and internationally are rumoured to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, Qualcomm’s latest and greatest smartphone processor. Samsung used a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant to great effect in the S23 series and may opt to collaborate with Qualcomm again on a tailored S24 chip.
While initial renders suggest the overall look of the Galaxy S24 series will stay relatively similar to the S23 lineup, a number of thoughtful design refinements are expected. The S24 and S24+ will likely feature fully squared-off edges for a premium feel in hand, while the S24 Ultra appears set to keep its signature contoured edges and sleek silhouette.
During the event, Samsung is expected to spend a major portion of it talking about innovations in terms of AI. Some of the notable features will include 'Live Translate' and other software tricks. Similar to Google's photo-editing features, Samsung may also take a similar approach. Samsung's own Gauss AI model is expected to power the AI features.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place at SAP Center in San Jose, California. To watch the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch live on January 17, you will need to head to the company's official YouTube page and social media handles at 11.30 pm IST.
Samsung is set to launch its flagship Galaxy S24 series in India on January 17. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to include Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. One of the main features that will set the Galaxy S24 series apart from the older generations will be its AI features. Samsung launched its own large language model called Gauss AI last year, and now it will fuel its upcoming next-generation product lineup with the same technology. To confirm this, the latest Galaxy Unpacked teaser also emphasised on "Galaxy AI" revealing that it will introduce new AI features for these handsets.
