Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch LIVE updates: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unveiled with Galaxy AI

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event introduced the new Galaxy S24 series with three new devices. The phones have minor changes compared to previous generation in terms of design but AI features make it a substantial upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series comprises three phones: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone features new AI-based features, which will be a first for the brand. Google did it first with its Pixel 8 devices. However, Samsung may take a different approach. The features include Live Translate, Chat Assist and more.

Stay tuned as we bring you updates, expert analysis, and all the latest news from the event.