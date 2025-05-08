Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch confirmed for India: Check details, specifications, more

Samsung has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone is set to launch on 13 May, at 1pm in India. It is widely expected to be the slimmest smartphone launched by Samsung ever.

The design of the Galaxy S25 Edge has been revealed at multiple events, starting with Galaxy Unpacked in January, as well as MWC in March. However, Samsung hasn't officially revealed any specifications or details about its upcoming slim phone.

Ready to go beyond slim? Join us on May 13, 2025 at 1 PM to check out the slimmest Galaxy S Series ever.

Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200MP main camera on the back, despite its slim form factor. It will also have Galaxy AI capabilities.

Besides this, nothing is officially confirmed, however, we have a fair idea of what to expect thanks to recent leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The phone is set to feature a titanium frame, with just a 5.85mm thickness and would weigh just 163g. The display would be a 6.7-inch 1440x3120 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It would also have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

For protection and durability, the phone will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, while the rear gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which we already knew from earlier reports. It would be paired with 12GB RAM. On the back of the phone are dual cameras, featuring the already confirmed 200MP main camera, while the secondary lens is expected to be a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. There's also a 12 MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

In terms of battery life, some compromises are expected. As the phone is very slim, the battery capacity will likely be reduced to just 3900mAh, which could impact the usability of the phone. It is also expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

It will come in three colours: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver.

Keep in mind that all these specifications are rumoured; Samsung hasn't confirmed anything officially yet, aside from the 200MP main camera. We will get more details once the Galaxy S25 Edge launches in India on 13 May at 1pm. Stay tuned for more details.