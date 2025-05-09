Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge teased again, set to feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

As the launch of Samsung's slim phone edges closer, more and more details are being confirmed by the Korean smartphone maker about what to expect. Recently, while confirming the launch of the phone on 13 May, Samsung also added that the phone will feature a 200MP main camera lens. Today, Samsung has revealed another small yet important detail about the Galaxy S25 Edge.

According to Samsung's latest announcement, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 glass for enhanced durability.

“Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard for craftsmanship and performance as our slimmest Galaxy S series device yet,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business (MX) at Samsung Electronics. “To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong — a challenge that brought Corning and Samsung together, united by a shared vision for purposeful engineering and user-centric innovation. That vision is embedded in every detail of Galaxy S25 Edge.”

There was a massive leak earlier about the S25 Edge, which revealed a lot of things, including the use of Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, which has now been officially confirmed by Samsung.

The leak also mentioned that Samsung would be using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the back of the device. However, this hasn't officially been confirmed by Samsung at the moment.

In terms of other specs, we can expect the phone to feature a titanium frame, with just a 5.85mm thickness and would weigh just 163g. The display would be a 6.7-inch 1440x3120 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It would also have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB RAM. On the back of the phone are dual cameras, featuring the already confirmed 200MP main camera, while the secondary lens is expected to be a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. There's also a 12 MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

In terms of battery life, some compromises are expected. As the phone is Samsung's slimmest ever, the battery capacity will likely be reduced to just 3900mAh, which could impact the usability of the phone. It is also expected to have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.