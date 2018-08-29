Samsung Galaxy S8+ receives massive price cut of Rs 12,000, to sell at Rs 39,990

Samsung's Galaxy line-up was updated with the Note 9 earlier this month. The device leads Samsung's frontier of flagship devices. However, the older devices are still available and it's customary that these forgotten flagships get massive price cuts.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ is one such device. Launched during the first half of 2017, the Galaxy S8+ has reportedly received a mega price cut of Rs 12,000. According to a Maharashtra based retailer, Mahesh Telecom the company has reduced the price to Rs 39,990.

However, online retail websites, including Samsung's own official store is showing the older price tag of Rs 51,990. The company is expected to release the new price tag to online stores soon.

The Galaxy S8+ is powered by Exynos 8895 chipset, which shouldn't face issues in terms of performance. The Qualcomm equivalent of the chipset is Snapdragon 835 which is in no way a slow processor. The device which is priced at Rs 39,990 comes with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. So far, there is no word about a price cut for the higher variants.

The Galaxy S8+ comes with a Super AMOLED QHD display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The display may not be as bright as the Note 9 but it could still feature in the top phone displays in the smartphone industry. It also gets Gorilla Glass 5 Protection coupled with IP68 dust and water protection.

The camera is a single lens 12-megapixel unit with f/1.7 aperture. On the front panel, you'll get an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and also gets USB Type C port.

Edited by Danny D'Cruze