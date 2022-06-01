Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 full specs leaked: Here’s how it’s shaping up

Information regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been trickling in for a while now as we wait for the smartphone to be officially announced. But recently we were hit with a motherload. The complete specs list for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been leaked on Twitter.

The information comes courtesy @UniverseIce who’s known for being pretty accurate. The tipster also claimed that these specs are 100 per cent accurate - that’s a lot of confidence.

According to the tweet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution for the screen has been listed as QXGA+, which is “similar or identical” to the 1768 x 2208 we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is being tipped to be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

100% accurate

Galaxy Z Fold4

7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam:

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1.1

4400mAh battery, 25W — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. There is a 4,400mAh battery incoming with 25W charging and the device is going to run Android 12 out-of-the-box overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1.

For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting three cameras on the back - a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The outer selfie camera is a 10MP one and the inner selfie camera is a 4MP under-display sensor.

While it is possible that some of these specs might not match up to the device once it is launched, this tipster has a pretty good record so we can assume that most of it might be spot on.

As compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to feature a more powerful SoC along with upgraded wide and telephoto cameras, and the latest version of Android.

