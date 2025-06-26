Samsung launches 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India, unveils all-in-one laundry combo

Samsung has unveiled its 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India, introducing a suite of connected home solutions designed to simplify daily living while offering smarter, personalised control across key household appliances. At the centre of this new lineup is the debut of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which combines washing and drying in a single unit with intelligent automation, energy savings, and intuitive voice control.

The latest additions extend Samsung’s AI Home ecosystem, incorporating smart capabilities into refrigerators, air conditioners, top-load washers, and laundry appliances. The company has embedded its new AI Home interface across products, enabling real-time control, family communication, and seamless access to other connected appliances via SmartThings.

“We are proud to bring the 2025 Bespoke AI digital appliances line-up to India, where innovation meets intention. These are not just smart appliances; they are intuitive companions built for Indian homes. Whether it is a child exploring the refrigerator via AI Vision Inside, a working couple managing laundry remotely, or an elderly user interacting with the appliance, we have designed every touchpoint to be personal, seamless and secure. With a strong focus on the four core values: Easy, Save, Care, and Secure, our vision is to deliver interconnected AI appliances that seamlessly integrate into the household, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to innovation that is quickly becoming a reality,” said JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

With integrated voice control via an upgraded Bixby assistant, the devices can respond to natural language commands and personalise settings using voice ID. Security remains a focus, with Samsung Knox offering multi-layered protection across all devices, several of which have been certified with the highest Diamond-level IoT security rating from UL Solutions.

A standout product, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, is equipped with AI Wash & Dry, heat pump drying, a Super Speed cycle, and a 7-inch AI Home touchscreen. It also includes smart features such as the Flex Auto Dispense System, Auto Open Door, and compatibility with SmartThings Map View to monitor connected appliances throughout the home.

Meanwhile, the Bespoke AI Refrigerator integrates AI Vision Inside, capable of recognising up to 87 food items, tracking expiry dates, and suggesting recipes. Its 9-inch AI Home Display acts as a dashboard for entertainment, scheduling, and appliance control.

Other appliances include the Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner with 23,000 micro-holes for comfortable draft-free cooling and adaptive compressor controls, and the AI Top Load Washer which uses AI Wash to auto-adjust cycles for fabric care and energy savings.

“With the 2025 range, we are offering appliances that understand lifestyles, protect personal data, and deliver real-world convenience with AI Home. Whether it's through AI Vision Inside, Knox-powered security, or inclusive design, our new line-up is a powerful step towards homes that are truly smart, safe, and human-centric. We are confident our Bespoke AI appliances will revolutionise modern Indian households so that consumers can experience the comfort of seamless smart home living,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has also taken steps to ensure the new line-up is inclusive, offering voice alerts, accessible displays, screen readers, and expanded Auto Open Door functions for users with mobility or visual impairments.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is priced at ₹3,19,000, offering all-in-one washing and drying convenience with smart automation. The Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner starts at ₹36,000, while the Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator is available from INR 44000 onwards. For those seeking smart laundry solutions, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer starts at ₹24,500 for the 8kg model. The Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator with integrated AI Home display will be available from July onwards.