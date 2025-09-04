Business Today
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE as affordable gateway to Galaxy AI

Samsung is making its flagship AI-powered features more accessible with the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE, blending premium design, advanced photography tools, and everyday reliability at a more affordable price point.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 4, 2025 4:15 PM IST
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE as affordable gateway to Galaxy AISamsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 FE, the newest addition to its flagship lineup, designed to deliver Galaxy AI features and pro-level photography at a more accessible price.

The Galaxy S25 FE runs on One UI 8 and comes integrated with the company’s latest Galaxy AI experiences. Multimodal AI agents and tools such as Gemini Live, Now Bar, and Now Brief are built in to simplify everyday interactions, combining voice, touch, and visual inputs for intuitive use.

“Galaxy S25 FE plays an important role as a gateway into the broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, making these experiences more attainable for a wider range of users,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With expanded personalised AI experiences and AI-powered photography and editing tools, Galaxy S25 FE empowers more people to bring greater convenience and creativity into their everyday lives.” ￼

The phone features an upgraded 12MP front camera supported by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine for sharper, low-noise selfies. AI-powered tools like Generative Edit, Instant Slow-mo, and Audio Eraser enhance creative control, while Portrait Studio and Nightography further refine photo and video quality.

Powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, the S25 FE includes a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a larger vapour chamber for efficient cooling, and a durable Armour Aluminium frame. Its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, paired with Vision Booster for brighter visuals outdoors.

The device is available in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White, with storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. Buyers also receive seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, aligning with Samsung’s push for long-term reliability.

The Galaxy S25 FE goes on sale starting September 4 in select markets. Each purchase includes six months of the Google AI Pro plan, giving access to enhanced features in Gemini, Flow, and NotebookLM.

Published on: Sep 4, 2025 4:15 PM IST
