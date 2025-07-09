Samsung launches Galaxy Watch8 series with AI features, sleeker design and first-ever antioxidant tracker

Samsung Electronics has introduced the Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic, its thinnest and most comfortable smartwatches to date, designed to deliver smarter wellness tracking powered by AI. The new series is available for pre-order now and will go on sale globally from July 25.

The latest Galaxy Watch lineup builds on the cushion design first seen in the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with a complete internal reengineering that makes the Galaxy Watch8 11% thinner than previous models. A new Dynamic Lug system ensures the watch moves naturally with the wrist, improving comfort and health-tracking precision.

“By combining purposeful design with advanced sensor technology and an intuitive AI-powered experience, the Galaxy Watch8 series serves as a starting point for a healthier, more connected life,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics.

The Galaxy Watch8 display now offers 3,000 nits peak brightness, which is 50% brighter than before, and the watch houses Samsung’s fastest and most efficient 3nm processor. A dual-frequency GPS system ensures more accurate location tracking, while upgraded battery life supports all-day wear.

New health features include tailored sleep coaching, bedtime guidance based on circadian rhythm, and a Vascular Load feature that measures stress on the vascular system during rest. The Galaxy Watch8 also introduces the Antioxidant Index, a smartwatch-first capability that measures carotenoid levels in just five seconds, offering insights into healthy ageing.

A new Running Coach tool gives real-time performance feedback and sets personalised fitness plans for runners. Users can also gamify their wellness journey with the updated Together feature, which now supports group runs. High Stress Alert, Mindfulness Tracker and the AI-powered Energy Score help users maintain physical and mental balance throughout the day.

The Galaxy Watch8 series is the first smartwatch range to launch with Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, and runs on Wear OS 6 with Samsung’s new One UI 8 Watch. This allows for voice commands like starting a run or sending messages directly from the wrist, as well as improved Multi-Info Tiles for quick access to health stats, weather and schedules.

The Galaxy Watch8 is available in 44mm and 40mm sizes in Graphite or Silver. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic, which features a rotating bezel, comes in a 46mm option in Black or White. Both are compatible with a new collection of interchangeable bands. The Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Ring were also previewed, designed for users seeking more rugged or discreet health-tracking devices.